Australia fires: More than 200 homes burn down on coast

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Australia's fires have killed at least three in recent days and left hundreds homeless or displaced.
News video: Australia fires claim more lives

Australia fires claim more lives 01:24

 The toll to life and property keeps rising in Australia&apos;s devastating bush fires. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Parts Of Australia Declare Emergency Over Wildfires [Video]Parts Of Australia Declare Emergency Over Wildfires

Gwen Baumgardner reports 18 people have died in the fires which show no signs of slowing down.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales [Video]Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published


Australia fires: Scott Morrison booed after saying milk being poured down hills is a ‘tragedy’

Australia fires: Scott Morrison booed after saying milk being poured down hills is a ‘tragedy’Australia‘s prime minister has been booed after he said said the “tragedy” of the country’s raging wildfires was dairy farmers having to throw away milk....
WorldNews

Australia wildfires: Thousands race to beaches for safety as death toll rises

Australia wildfires: Thousands race to beaches for safety as death toll risesThousands of people have fled to beaches on Australia's east coast to escape the wildfires tearing towards the coast. Around 4,000 people have left their homes...
WorldNews

Di_kiiiiiii

Diiiiiiii RT @JiminGlobal: More than a quarter of #AustraliaBurning! ~7M hectares burned since July (BBC) ~480M animals died 17+ humans died 1400+ h… 11 seconds ago

mawsecode

Marielle RT @GuardianAus: #AustraliaFires live news: #VICfires conditions worsen with more than 4,000 people huddled on Mallacoota beach & NSW town… 33 seconds ago

GaryAlanRoush

SpaceDog1701 RT @jilevin: U.S. sends more than 100 firefighters to help Australia battle flames https://t.co/DiZ7cP8xRR 1 minute ago

TlGERSLIPPERS

CJ》°•#WomenforWonderstorm•°《❄🍁❄🍁❄ RT @zhiana: Australia is home to unique and incredible flora and fauna that can’t be found anywhere else. half a BILLION animals have per… 1 minute ago

QldGreens

Queensland Greens RT @climatecouncil: The nature of bushfires in Australia has changed. Bushfire conditions are now more dangerous than in the past. Climate… 2 minutes ago

de_willis

Ms De De Cup RT @greensinspa: Australia fires: Scott Morrison chased out of scorched town by angry locals Appears overseas media report more frankly th… 3 minutes ago

_aloo_gobi

aliya ahmad RT @oz_f: Bernie and AOC out here saying more about the urgency of the climate crisis due to Australia’s fires than the ALP. Wild. 4 minutes ago

cloudy_yah

"Queen of warmongers, Embodiment of corruption" RT @JRehling: The current fires in Australia are more than twice the size of any in Australian history, more than four times the size of th… 4 minutes ago

