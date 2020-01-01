Global  

Lowry scores 24 points, Raptors beat Cavaliers 117-97

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Terence Davis matched his career high with 19 and the Toronto Raptors finished 2019 on a winning note by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday night. Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 points in his first start with Toronto […]
