North Korea Warns That It Will Unveil a New Strategic Weapon Soon

TIME Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
News video: North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests 02:34

 North Korean leader says Pyongyang will show 'new strategic weapon' soon as he denounces US's 'gangster-like demands'.

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea [Video]Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Korea's leader plans to further develop nuclear programs and to introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, but...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBC.caDeutsche WelleSifySeattle TimesReuters IndiaNew Zealand Herald

North Korea threatens to resume nuclear and ICBM testing

Kim Jong-un also warns of a new 'strategic weapon' up his sleeve but leaves room for new US talks.
BBC News Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

