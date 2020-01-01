Global  

U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on Iraq embassy compound

euronews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on Iraq embassy compound
News video: Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq

Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq 02:45

 An estimated 6,000 angry Iraqi protesters gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, railing against deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence [Video]Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege [Video]American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Washington.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published


US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack

US President Trump blames Iran for protesters storming US embassy compound in Baghdad as he calls on Iraq for support.
Al Jazeera

Trump: embassy attack in Iraq 'handled very well'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised "great warriors" from the US marines for their handling of the crisis at the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesJapan Today

Kianoosh_sa1

Kazem The United States is sending about 750 soldiers to the Middle East after thousands of people stormed the compound o… https://t.co/Za083KavsE 13 minutes ago

livedave

livedave U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on embassy compound in Iraq https://t.co/b8qcRToSap 20 minutes ago

RuneBjerkholt

Stein Rune Bjerkholt U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on embassy compound in Baghdad https://t.co/Hpvsl31zbJ via @nbcnews 31 minutes ago

Glitchy_Ashburn

Scott Lowe RT @IntelOperator: “The United States is sending about 750 soldiers to the Middle East after thousands of people stormed the compound of th… 1 hour ago

BDegerdon

Bruce Degerdon U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on embassy compound in Iraq https://t.co/IV6fyCRbLc 1 hour ago

GreekOther

ΠΟΛΥΒΙΟΣ Failed policies create failed states. #USA #Iraq U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on embass… https://t.co/AEiftxOr3y 1 hour ago

IntelOperator

The Grey Man “The United States is sending about 750 soldiers to the Middle East after thousands of people stormed the compound… https://t.co/9dY7IpK5Z2 1 hour ago

kwtalk

kwtalk RT @InSpiteOfTrump: U.S. sending hundreds of troops to Mideast after attack on Iraq embassy compound https://t.co/KX6TwxuFt0 1 hour ago

