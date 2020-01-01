Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Is Chick-fil-A open New Year's Day? What about Starbucks? Most national restaurant chains will be open but not all locations will be Jan. 1.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Traditions From Around the World

New Year's Traditions From Around the World 01:30

 New Year's Traditions From Around the World Ecuadorians burn away past bad luck and scare away future bad luck by burning a paper- stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes. For each of the final 12 seconds of the year, reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape for good luck in every month of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CBSMiami.com Weather 12-31-19 11PM [Video]CBSMiami.com Weather 12-31-19 11PM

Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has your late New Year's Eve weather forecast.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:44Published

Hogmanay celebrations as Edinburgh welcomes start of 2020 [Video]Hogmanay celebrations as Edinburgh welcomes start of 2020

Fireworks lit up the Edinburgh sky as tens of thousands welcomed the start of a new decade at Hogmanay celebrations. Auld Lang Syne rang out to begin the year 2020, sung by revellers packing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

These businesses are open New Year's Day: Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Old Navy

Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open New Year's Day. Contact your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MashableJust Jared

What restaurants are open Christmas? Starbucks, IHOP, Denny's and Dunkin' among options

Most restaurant chains will be closed for Christmas but many Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' will be open, along with Denny's and Waffle House.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove What restaurants are open New Year’s Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and many more https://t.co/1N0eSErcLm https://t.co/7kwwds5ncL 10 minutes ago

AmericanaBrand

The Americana At Brand #HappyNewYear 🎉 Kick off 2020 with your favorite brands and restaurants. See what’s open New Year’s Day.… https://t.co/VibFjjCWtL 38 minutes ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more https://t.co/dBLwCZEZ25 https://t.co/Re4AGvlmmo 1 hour ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom What restaurants are open New Year’s Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and many more https://t.co/1eGaesJqtN 2 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more Is Chick-fil-A open N… https://t.co/Xel6AGzAkI 3 hours ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open New Year's Day. Contact your closest location before heading… https://t.co/cjiZ4DaRHQ 3 hours ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more… https://t.co/0pcUbCZT8d 3 hours ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money Is Chick-fil-A open New Year's Day? What about Starbucks? Most national restaurant chains will be open but not all… https://t.co/tkQko2RO6f 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.