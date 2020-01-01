Dawn Hargrove What restaurants are open New Year’s Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and many more https://t.co/1N0eSErcLm https://t.co/7kwwds5ncL 10 minutes ago The Americana At Brand #HappyNewYear 🎉 Kick off 2020 with your favorite brands and restaurants. See what’s open New Year’s Day.… https://t.co/VibFjjCWtL 38 minutes ago Jeffrey L. Klump What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more https://t.co/dBLwCZEZ25 https://t.co/Re4AGvlmmo 1 hour ago DSMWcom What restaurants are open New Year’s Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and many more https://t.co/1eGaesJqtN 2 hours ago soccerman What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more Is Chick-fil-A open N… https://t.co/Xel6AGzAkI 3 hours ago USA TODAY Money Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open New Year's Day. Contact your closest location before heading… https://t.co/cjiZ4DaRHQ 3 hours ago USA NEWS FEEDS What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2020? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more… https://t.co/0pcUbCZT8d 3 hours ago USA TODAY Money Is Chick-fil-A open New Year's Day? What about Starbucks? Most national restaurant chains will be open but not all… https://t.co/tkQko2RO6f 5 hours ago