Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march

Reuters India Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to join a New Year's Day march on Wednesday as anti-government demonstrations that have embroiled the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spill into 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong celebrates New Year 2020

Hong Kong celebrates New Year 2020 01:40

 Hong Kong celebrates New Year 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020 [Video]Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020

Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

New Year’s Eve DUI Enforcement Underway In Colorado [Video]New Year’s Eve DUI Enforcement Underway In Colorado

As New Year’s Eve celebrations take place, law enforcement across the state will be out in full force.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Overnight clashes extend Hong Kong protests into new year

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons against anti-government protesters over New Year’s Eve and into the early...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesNews24ReutersCBC.caAl Jazeera

Hong Kong cancels famous New Year's Eve fireworks amid protest fears

Hong Kong has scrapped its New Year's Eve fireworks over safety concerns, after it was announced that a mass protest would be held.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News5AKSYON

News5 AKSYON Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to join a New Year’s Day march on Wednesday as anti-governme… https://t.co/DYvpaE9ceh 58 seconds ago

maklokgai

Mak Lok Gai 麥樂佳 RT @Reuters: Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march https://t.co/9yfce4Zawh https://t.co/iKYkqg18mP 2 minutes ago

peterch86324864

petercheung😷 RT @htTweets: Thousands in Hong Kong welcomed 2020 by chanting pro-democracy slogans shortly after the countdown to midnight. The protester… 4 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Thousands in Hong Kong welcomed 2020 by chanting pro-democracy slogans shortly after the countdown to midnight. The… https://t.co/sw3lAXrUq5 8 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march https://t.co/5sHxAvSQyF https://t.co/GaG3X1StiZ 11 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march https://t.co/2rHjE2TDFZ https://t.co/alunr2L8pM 11 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year#39;s Day anti-government march https://t.co/cV4TAjhueJ 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.