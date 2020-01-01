News5 AKSYON Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to join a New Year’s Day march on Wednesday as anti-governme… https://t.co/DYvpaE9ceh 58 seconds ago Mak Lok Gai 麥樂佳 RT @Reuters: Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march https://t.co/9yfce4Zawh https://t.co/iKYkqg18mP 2 minutes ago petercheung😷 RT @htTweets: Thousands in Hong Kong welcomed 2020 by chanting pro-democracy slogans shortly after the countdown to midnight. The protester… 4 minutes ago Hindustan Times Thousands in Hong Kong welcomed 2020 by chanting pro-democracy slogans shortly after the countdown to midnight. The… https://t.co/sw3lAXrUq5 8 minutes ago Reuters UK Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march https://t.co/5sHxAvSQyF https://t.co/GaG3X1StiZ 11 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march https://t.co/2rHjE2TDFZ https://t.co/alunr2L8pM 11 minutes ago Crwe World Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year#39;s Day anti-government march https://t.co/cV4TAjhueJ 17 minutes ago