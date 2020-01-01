Global  

Pompeo hopes North Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

Reuters India Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he hoped North Korea would choose peace over war, a response to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying would introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.
News video: North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall 02:39

 North Korea's Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea [Video]Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea...

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' [Video]Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No..

Hope Kim Jong-un chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war': Pompeo

The U.S. Secretary of State was responding to the North Korean leader’s warning that his country will soon show a new strategic weapon to the world
Hindu

US watching N. Korea closely amid Xmas gift threat: Pompeo

Washington, Dec 31 (IANS) The US was watching North Korea closely and hoping the regime would choose a path of peace as it approaches its year-end deadline for...
Sify

