Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threatened to retaliate against the country following violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
News video: Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran

Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran 01:23

 U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a military base by Iranian-led militia in Baghdad, Iraq. Jayson Albano reports.

