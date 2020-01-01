Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threatened to retaliate against the country following violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
