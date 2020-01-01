Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran



Recent related videos from verified sources Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published 2 days ago U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence An American air strike has killed or wounded scores of members of an Iran-backed militia that forms part of Iraq's security forces. Baghdad says it will have "dangerous consequences." The U.S. blames.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources After issuing threat, Trump says he does not see war with Iran happening Washington [US], Jan 01 (ANI): Hours after upping the ante against Iran on Twitter, US President Donald Trump has said he is not gearing up for war with Tehran...

Sify 2 days ago



Trump says he does not expect war with Iran, 'likes peace' (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Washington, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- US President Donald Trump said he does not foresee war with Tehran, after pro-Iranian demonstrators...

MENAFN.com 2 days ago



