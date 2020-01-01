Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump says some flavored vapes will be pulled from market

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, “We’re going to protect our families, we’re going to protect our children, and we’re going to protect the industry.” Trump was vague about what the plan would entail, but suggested […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eyebrows Raise At Trump's Claim China Will More Than Double Its Agricultural Purchases [Video]Eyebrows Raise At Trump's Claim China Will More Than Double Its Agricultural Purchases

American farmers welcomed the announcement of an interim trade agreement between the US and China on Friday. But according to Markets Insider, they remained skeptical that China would more than double..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

November Job Growth Soars With 266K Jobs Added [Video]November Job Growth Soars With 266K Jobs Added

November Job Growth Soars With 266K Jobs Added. The robust addition of jobs beat Wall Street expectations of 187,000. Health care and leisure and hospitality both added 45,000 jobs. Unemployment also..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's stock market rally is very good, but still lags Obama and Clinton

Donald Trump's stock market rally is very good, but still lags Obama and ClintonUS stocks are closing out a terrific year and President Donald Trump loves it. He's bragged about the stock market hitting record highs six times this week alone...
New Zealand Herald

Trump retweets — then deletes — post naming alleged whistleblower

Trump retweets — then deletes — post naming alleged whistleblowerWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately led to...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drnitashumaker

Nita Shumaker Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be pulled from market | The Seattle Times https://t.co/YW5k2Dc8HZ 2 minutes ago

KTVF11

Newscenter 11 Trump says some flavored vapes will be pulled from market https://t.co/XOLRlqvGSD 2 hours ago

BRAVEmediaMO

🎀 𝒬𝓊𝒾𝓉 𝐿𝓎𝒾𝓃𝑔 🎀 RT @poststar: PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackl… 2 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump says some flavored vapes will be pulled from market #News": https://t.co/croTJufJoc 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Trump says some flavored vapes will be pulled from market https://t.co/j61lO2i4VG 2 hours ago

wsls

WSLS 10 “We’re going to protect our families, we’re going to protect our children, and we’re going to protect the industry." https://t.co/nKwTxRFmBk 2 hours ago

GYMObrad

Brad Hughes President Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be pulled from market "to protect our children, and we're going to… https://t.co/neSnr1h2eJ 2 hours ago

KSNNews

KSN News Wichita On Tuesday, Trump suggested a ban on flavored e-cigarettes might be temporary. https://t.co/vD8r09mftp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.