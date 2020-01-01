Global  

Ehlinger leads Texas’ Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Texas excised the frustrations of a disappointing regular season with a dominant 38-10 win over No. 12 Utah in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night. After a 10-win season in 2018 set up a Top 10 ranking to start 2019, […]
