Overnight clashes extend Hong Kong protests into new year

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons against anti-government protesters over New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of Wednesday, extending the months-long movement into a new year. The police actions were focused on the more industrial and working class districts on the city’s Kowloon side […]
News video: Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt 03:42

 Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police handling of the protests and amnesty for arrested protesters. Reuters correspondent James Pomfret has...

President Xi Jinping expresses concern over Hong Kong protests in his New Year's address


IndiaTimes

Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to join a New Year's Day march on Wednesday as anti-government demonstrations that have embroiled the...
