Donald Trump teases plan to address underage vaping, including pulling 'certain flavors' from the market

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that his administration would "very shortly" announce a new plan to address underage vaping.
Trump Signs Executive Order To Fight AntiSemitism [Video]Trump Signs Executive Order To Fight AntiSemitism

President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for certain schools. According to Reuters, colleges and universities that allow anti-Antisemitism will lose funding. The..

CBS News: House Democrats To Unveil Articles Of Impeachment [Video]CBS News: House Democrats To Unveil Articles Of Impeachment

House Democrats tell CBS News they plan to move forward with two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Trump says vaping decision coming shortly, hopes flavors can return to market fast

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would be unveiling a decision shortly on vaping, and said certain flavors would still come...
Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be pulled from market

Trump was vague about what the plan would entail, but suggested "certain flavors" in cartridge-based e-cigarettes would be taken off the market "for a period of...
