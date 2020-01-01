Global  

Musician Jack Sheldon, veteran of 'Merv Griffin Show' and 'Schoolhouse Rock!,' dies at 88

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Jazz trumpeter Jack Sheldon, who served as Merv Griffin's sidekick and later a 'Schoolhouse Rock!' voice, dies at 88.
Jack Sheldon, voice of ‘I’m Just a Bill,’ former Merv Griffin sidekick, dies at 88

Jack Sheldon, once known to America’s schoolkids as the voice behind “I’m Just a Bill” and other songs on “Schoolhouse Rock,” and to older TV viewers...
FOXNews.com

Jazz musician, Merv Griffin sidekick Jack Sheldon dies at 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Sheldon, an acclaimed jazz musician whose trumpet graced the award-winning song “The Shadow of Your Smile” and who was known to TV...
Seattle Times

