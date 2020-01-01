Global  

Neal records hat trick in 4-point game, Oilers top Rangers

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — James Neal had three goals and an assist and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers built a six-goal lead and held on to beat the New York Rangers 7-5 on Tuesday night. Leon Draisaitl, Josh Archibald and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers (21-17-4) […]
