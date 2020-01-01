Global  

Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The remarkable story of Onelio Mencho Aguilar, who immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala at age 13, traveling alone and speaking a language known to just half a million people. He faced more challenges once he got here.
