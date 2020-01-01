The remarkable story of Onelio Mencho Aguilar, who immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala at age 13, traveling alone and speaking a language known to just half a million people. He faced more challenges once he got here.

You Might Like

Tweets about this FL Real Talk Coalition Wonderful story! Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him | Educ… https://t.co/R8ZnF46yC2 20 minutes ago Legal Yankee Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him https://t.co/6IIPHww4il https://t.co/MSpZR59Irr 2 hours ago Trending Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him https://t.co/ftCUi3h4pK https://t.co/dTu3lFOr6v 2 hours ago #POTUSISDANGEROUS Good News: Guatemalan immigrant who survived homelessness to become a college grad is now teaching https://t.co/1lF8ZBp0SZ 1 day ago Sarah Bewley Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him https://t.co/NT8HZHNXLr via @SFGate 2 days ago Lynda Wright Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him https://t.co/MC1Z2zFt8V via @SFGate 2 days ago #RAOpolitics© Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him https://t.co/dOHMfibcuM via @SFGate 2 days ago Susan Herbst Soto RT @mySA: Guatemalan immigrant survived homelessness to become teacher at school that helped save him https://t.co/SaitO9fGgD 2 days ago