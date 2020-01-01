Power play, four-goal first propel Kings past Flyers 5-3
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar added two assists and the Los Angeles Kings used a four-goal first period to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Tuesday night. Kyle Clifford, Alex Iafallo, Tyler Toffoli and Martin Frk also scored for the Kings, who are 5-3-2 in their […]
