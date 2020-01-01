Global  

Palau is first country to ban 'reef toxic' sun cream

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The move is designed to protect marine life around the Pacific island state.
alynazeer

Ali Nazeer RT @faya_i: We will seriously consider replicating this in Maldives soon. “Palau is first country to ban 'reef toxic' sun cream” https://t.… 10 seconds ago

