Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A holiday tradition in Hong Kong — a pro-democracy rally — could inject new momentum into the protest movement after weeks of calm.
Recent related news from verified sources

‘We Have To Resist Every Day’: Hong Kong Protesters Continue Demonstrations Into The New Year

The protests began in June over a now-withdrawn extradition bill to China
Daily Caller Also reported by •Jerusalem Post•IndiaTimes•Reuters India•Seattle Times•Reuters

Police, protesters clash as Hong Kong celebrates Christmas

Hong Kong's Christmas celebrations were marred by sporadic clashes between police and pro-democracy activists on Wednesday as the city's pro-Beijing leader said...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India•Seattle Times•Reuters

Tweets about this

svhk6

svhk RT @RitaPanahi: Thousands of Hong Kong protesters continue to spill onto Kowloon waterfront. Another protest planned for Victoria Park at 2… 2 minutes ago

miapublisher123

Mia 👁 Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day https://t.co/6tMBl8IE1s 22 minutes ago

BuzzerfliO

BuzzerfliOfficial Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day @http://ivideocloud.com/?p=4220 27 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/51iJmYCrN0 33 minutes ago

jldavoll2

LarryDavoll "Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day" by BY ELAINE YU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/OUC61YBmqk 36 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day https://t.co/AyphvoGn7q https://t.co/Ic7Xn9aJ6g 37 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day https://t.co/DnmQkY41R5 https://t.co/b60aJVRFtG 37 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day - https://t.co/EQ88MACom5 https://t.co/rFlwPxxxps 37 minutes ago

