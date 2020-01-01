After awkward New Year's segue, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen honor Gloria Vanderbilt

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago
Ainsley Dalrymple Jr. said his father, 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple Sr., left his house with his wife to go to a nearby casino. They made a stop at a gas station and as he crossed the street a pickup..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54Published 6 days ago