After awkward New Year's segue, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen honor Gloria Vanderbilt



Recent related videos from verified sources Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.”.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago Police Identify 67-Year-Old Queens Man Killed In Christmas Night Hit-And-Run Ainsley Dalrymple Jr. said his father, 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple Sr., left his house with his wife to go to a nearby casino. They made a stop at a gas station and as he crossed the street a pickup.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources How to Stream CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’ 2019 Another year in the books, and another long night with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen is in store for everyone who tunes in to CNN on New Year’s Eve. “New...

The Wrap 11 hours ago



Anderson Cooper Plays with Andy Cohen's Son During NYE Prep Anderson Cooper will be joined by longtime best friend Andy Cohen for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special once again this year! While prepping for the big show...

Just Jared 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this