Thousands march in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, pledge to 'keep fighting'

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, demanding concessions from the city's embattled government as the civil unrest that convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spills into 2020.
News video: Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations

Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations 02:31

 Protesters at the harbour front counted down, chanting: 'Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!'

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong's New Year's pro-democracy rally ends with mass arrests

Organisers claimed more than a million people gathered for Wednesday's rally, with Hong Kong police saying they arrested 400 people throughout the demonstration.
SBS

Hong Kong to mark the new year with multiple protests

A group responsible for organising rallies of more than a million people will hold its next protest event on New Year's Day.
Brisbane Times


AmeraiSolomon

Amera I Solomon RT @AFP: Tens of thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of Hong Kong for a massive democracy rally on New Year's Day as demonstr… 8 seconds ago

shakesheave

Cavin Shakesheave RT @Reuters: A New Year’s Day march drew thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. More here: https://t.co/RMSHykGJtk https://t… 14 seconds ago

CheukyinNg1996

Yukina Yin RT @AFP: Massive Hong Kong pro-democracy rally ends in police clashes as demonstrators sought to carry their movement's momentum into 2020… 47 seconds ago

WSiusu

🕊W. SiuSu😷 RT @niccijsmith: This is the situation in Hong Kong right now. It’s impossible for people to disperse within the tight timeframe given by t… 2 minutes ago

