The world's best players, £11.6m prize money and Boris Becker - all you need to know about new ATP Cup

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The inaugural ATP Cup opens the new men's tennis season on 3 January. But what is it and who is playing in it?
Recent related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic, Rafale Nadal call for 'one Super World Cup event'

Novak Djokovic, Rafale Nadal call for 'one Super World Cup event'*Brisbane:* Superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said on Thursday there was little point in having two men's team tennis competitions so close together and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Canada secures 1st victory at new ATP Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Canada has secured the first match of the new ATP Cup with Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime winning their singles matches...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC Sport

