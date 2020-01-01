Global  

Legal age to buy cannabis in Quebec is now 21, the highest in Canada

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
As of Jan. 1, 2020, the legal age to buy or possess cannabis in Quebec is 21, giving the province the highest minimum age for cannabis use in Canada.
