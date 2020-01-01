Global  

Thousands join Hong Kong anti-government protest

FT.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
March is also designed to promote more than 40 newly formed trade unions
News video: Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations

Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations 02:31

 Protesters at the harbour front counted down, chanting: 'Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!'

Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong [Video]Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong

Police withdrew their authorization for the rally after some protesters clashed with officers.

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong [Video]Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year's Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year's Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with a pro-democracy rally

Thousands marched through Hong Kong as protest leaders pledged to keep fighting for their demands in the new year. Police and demonstrators had clashed during...
Thousands march in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, pledge to 'keep fighting'

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year's Day, demanding concessions from the city's embattled government as the...
