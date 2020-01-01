Global  

Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with a pro-democracy rally

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Thousands marched through Hong Kong as protest leaders pledged to keep fighting for their demands in the new year. Police and demonstrators had clashed during the midnight celebrations amid calls to "liberate" the city.
