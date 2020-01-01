Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with a pro-democracy rally

Rick Ulmer RT @TomTSEC: Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with fresh pro-democracy rally | News | DW | 01.01.2020 https://t.co/nrOwKtwSc4 https://t.co/qS… 10 minutes ago 我是大爽人！[email protected]✋🏻demands not ☝🏻 less RT @dwnews: "It's hard to utter 'Happy New Year' because Hong Kong people are not happy" https://t.co/YLbaGBY2e0 13 minutes ago Tom Quiggin Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with fresh pro-democracy rally | News | DW | 01.01.2020 https://t.co/nrOwKtwSc4 https://t.co/qS4ZLTS5J9 13 minutes ago abhikhabartak Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with fresh pro-democracy rally | News | DW https://t.co/5vNVg3xHq0 https://t.co/wts10TNWIj 24 minutes ago CopBlaster Hong Kong police respond with tear gas as protesters mark …: Hong Kong police respond with tear gas as protesters m… https://t.co/jddbA0mjKu 37 minutes ago 山野狸(yamanotanuki) RT @clara111: This is ! Red china they want freedom https://t.co/lkdALDyOix Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with fresh pro-democracy… 52 minutes ago Global Analytica "It's hard to utter 'Happy New Year' because Hong Kong people are not happy" https://t.co/88UGwDRUMD 58 minutes ago