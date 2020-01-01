Hong Kong protesters open 2020 with fresh pro-democracy rally

Thousands marched through Hong Kong as protest leaders pledged to keep fighting for their demands in the new year. Police and demonstrators had clashed during the midnight celebrations amid calls to "liberate" the city.

Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong protesters' 1st 2020 rally mostly orderly but 5 arrests A huge crowd gathered in Hong Kong on Wednesday for an annual New Year's Day protest march as the months-long pro-democracy movement extends into 2020.

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters shouting “Liberate Hong Kong!” marched through a shopping mall Saturday to demand that mainland Chinese traders leave the...

