Sidhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday's 'my dad never went on Koffee With Karan' statement wins the internet today

DNA Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Ananya Panday's take on nepotism on a talk show gets a savage reply from Sidhant Chaturvedi.
Ananya Panday excited to work with Deepika Padukone

Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project..

Back from Alibaug after New Year Eve, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday head straight to BFF Shanaya Kapoor's home

Ananya Panday was in news throughout New Year after her 'Koffee With Karan' comment and Siddhant Chaturvedi's savage response to that
DNA

Ananya Panday counts not appearing on Koffee With Karan as a struggle, gets trolled

Newbie Ananya Panday shared her definition of struggle during an actor's round table conducted by entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand. However, her story...
Zee News

thebestadi

aditya rawat RT @dna: Sidhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday's 'my dad never went on Koffee With Karan' statement wins the internet today https://t… 6 hours ago

hemantgujral

Hemant Sidhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday's 'my dad never went on Koffee With Karan' statement wins the internet… https://t.co/fYJuOgusRf 1 day ago

lpsandeepdas

Sandeep Das Sidhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday's 'my dad never went on Koffee With Karan' statement wins the internet… https://t.co/oye99m72lr 1 day ago

dna

DNA Sidhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday's 'my dad never went on Koffee With Karan' statement wins the internet… https://t.co/kRetxtPKI5 2 days ago

Reply_Waalla

Sardar Khan RT @shahrukhdevdas: Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reacti… 2 days ago

