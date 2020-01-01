Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fire kills animals at zoo in western Germany

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the new year, authorities said. They did not comment on local media reports that the fire was started by celebratory fireworks. The Krefeld zoo near the Dutch border said the entire ape house […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Injured In Three-Alarm Christmas Day Fire In Western Md. [Video]Two Injured In Three-Alarm Christmas Day Fire In Western Md.

One person was hospitalized and a firefighter suffered a minor injury in a three-alarm fire in western Maryland on Christmas Day, the state fire marshal's office said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published

Zoo animals play with boxes [Video]Zoo animals play with boxes

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?: The day after Christmas is known as “Boxing Day” in many countries around the world. To mark the day, Denver Zoo shared this video on December 26th of their animals playing..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'No surviving animals' after fire burns through German zoo

A zoo in the German city of Krefeld said "our worst fears have become reality" after a fire destroyed its monkey sanctuary. Police are searching for clues but...
Deutsche Welle

Judge: ‘Filthy’ zoo must give up animals; Zoo appeals

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland zoo where five endangered animals died was ordered by a judge to send its remaining big cats to a sanctuary....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.