Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis, says Congress

Hindu Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over the hike in railway fares and the price of LPG cylinders, saying it will put the common ma
Price of non-subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder

This is the fifth consequent monthly price hike for non-subsidised LPG cylinders.
DNA


