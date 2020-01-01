Christopher Koenig RT @AmichaiStein1: #BREAKING Tear gas was fired by Iraqi security forces towards protesters outside the embassy gates https://t.co/zAxfwzL… 4 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Tear gas fired as Iraqi protesters gather outside U.S. embassy for second day https://t.co/zcCvyfyZ5i https://t.co/18cFlRwSGb 30 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Tear gas fired as Iraqi protesters gather outside U.S. embassy for second day https://t.co/ieunJJ8JLx https://t.co/wmMfGxBX6x 30 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Tear gas fired as Iraqi protesters gather outside U.S. embassy for second day https://t.co/EQNsBpFiZ6 https://t.co/1JNheBFmSn 30 minutes ago 24/7 News 2020 is starting out the same way 2019 ended in the Iraqi capital, with tensions high and concerns growing. Securi… https://t.co/BRzEwIQ68T 2 hours ago NBCNewsRadio 2020 is starting out the same way 2019 ended in the Iraqi capital, with tensions high and concerns growing. Securi… https://t.co/PTwLWVPSXd 2 hours ago Amichai Stein #BREAKING Tear gas was fired by Iraqi security forces towards protesters outside the embassy gates https://t.co/zAxfwzLD15 3 hours ago Occupy Schagen RT @A7_Mirza: #Iraq Latest updates on clashes at #US Embassy in #Baghdad + Images More than 20 protesters have been injured by tear gas fi… 4 hours ago