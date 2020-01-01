Global  

Tear gas fired as Iraqi protesters gather outside U.S. embassy for second day

euronews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad [Video]Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner [Video]HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

As protests in Hong Kong resulted in the use of tear gas and pepper spray on Christmas Day, one restaurant provided relief in the form of free dinner for protesters to celebrate the festival. Jayson..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


U.S. troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq

U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse pro-Iran protesters who were gathered for a second day outside the American Embassy compound in Baghdad.
CBC.ca Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Iraqi militiamen hurl stones at U.S. Embassy, prepare for extended stay

Hundreds of Iraqi militiamen and their supporters hurled stones at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad for a second day on Wednesday and security forces fired tear gas...
Reuters

Visionaryck

Christopher Koenig RT @AmichaiStein1: #BREAKING Tear gas was fired by Iraqi security forces towards protesters outside the embassy gates https://t.co/zAxfwzL… 4 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Tear gas fired as Iraqi protesters gather outside U.S. embassy for second day https://t.co/zcCvyfyZ5i https://t.co/18cFlRwSGb 30 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Tear gas fired as Iraqi protesters gather outside U.S. embassy for second day https://t.co/ieunJJ8JLx https://t.co/wmMfGxBX6x 30 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Tear gas fired as Iraqi protesters gather outside U.S. embassy for second day https://t.co/EQNsBpFiZ6 https://t.co/1JNheBFmSn 30 minutes ago

24_7_News

24/7 News 2020 is starting out the same way 2019 ended in the Iraqi capital, with tensions high and concerns growing. Securi… https://t.co/BRzEwIQ68T 2 hours ago

NBCNewsRadio

NBCNewsRadio 2020 is starting out the same way 2019 ended in the Iraqi capital, with tensions high and concerns growing. Securi… https://t.co/PTwLWVPSXd 2 hours ago

AmichaiStein1

Amichai Stein #BREAKING Tear gas was fired by Iraqi security forces towards protesters outside the embassy gates https://t.co/zAxfwzLD15 3 hours ago

OccupySchagen

Occupy Schagen RT @A7_Mirza: #Iraq Latest updates on clashes at #US Embassy in #Baghdad + Images More than 20 protesters have been injured by tear gas fi… 4 hours ago

