Coming out of the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in the coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Supreme Court he leads will rule on a titanic clash over the president's attempts to keep his financial records secret.
News video: Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News

Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News 00:32

 Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He said: “The public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides.”...

Chief Justice John Roberts warns about social media spreading fake news

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He..

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial..

