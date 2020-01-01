Coming out of the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in the coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Supreme Court he leads will rule on a titanic clash over the president's attempts to keep his financial records secret.
Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He said: “The public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides.”...
