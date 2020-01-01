Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled this week, and scholars hope they will reveal the extent of a relationship that’s been speculated about for decades. Many consider Hale to not only be his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years https://t.co/OVVGFNueme via @detroitnews 1 minute ago

v2D7x1Q54plfdiz

Алексей Зеленцов RT @APEastRegion: Scholars hope that when hundreds of letters from T.S. Eliot to his friend and muse Emily Hale are unveiled this week, the… 1 minute ago

obert313

Obert313 T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years https://t.co/wQYyNe4dC9 1 minute ago

Jenniferlayne53

Jenniferlayne53 RT @NewsHourArts: T.S. Eliot letters to his muse to be unveiled after 60 years https://t.co/FTI0oFZ50H 3 minutes ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. El… https://t.co/WxikymbJog 4 minutes ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. El… https://t.co/4h86cBnm1T 4 minutes ago

LakshmananRekha

Rekha Lakshmanan #Believes in Hindhu Nationalism RT @republic: Sealed for 60 yrs, poet T.S. Eliot's letters to muse Emily Hale set to be made public https://t.co/4kbEmwF9Lk 8 minutes ago

NewsHourArts

PBS NewsHour Arts/CANVAS T.S. Eliot letters to his muse to be unveiled after 60 years https://t.co/FTI0oFZ50H 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.