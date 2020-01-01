Global  

Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her. In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night […]
News video: Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand 00:37

 Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was walking in the square on Tuesday night to admire the...

Pope says sorry for losing patience with well-wisher who yanked his arm

Pope Francis has apologized a day after hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her while he was taking a stroll in St. Peter's...
CBC.ca

Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand

Pope Francis has apologized after he appeared to lose his cool when a woman violently grabbed his hand while he greeted pilgrims at the Vatican on New Year’s...
FOXNews.com

