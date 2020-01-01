Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her. In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night […]
