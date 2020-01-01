Global  

Tear gas fired during New Year's Day protest in Hong Kong

The Age Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A New Year's Day march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong has ended in rounds of tear gas and pepper spray.
News video: Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong

Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong 01:22

 Police withdrew their authorization for the rally after some protesters clashed with officers.

Students wear black clothes on NY day

The students of M.S.T.M. Arts and Science College at Poopalam near Perinthalmanna celebrated their New Year’s Day by staging a protest against the Ci
Hindu Also reported by •NYTimes.comExpress and Star

Hong Kong protesters' 1st 2020 rally mostly orderly but 5 arrests

A huge crowd gathered in Hong Kong on Wednesday for an annual New Year's Day protest march as the months-long pro-democracy movement extends into 2020.
CBC.ca Also reported by •France 24

HongKonger RT @BeWaterHKG: Police Assaulted First Aiders and Press during @chrf_hk New Year March 1726 Wan Chai During the #2020NewYear rally, #HongK… 4 minutes ago

CopBlaster Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas During Mass New Year’s Day …: Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas During Mass New Year’s… https://t.co/ayPMOrTUwR 36 minutes ago

Joyfatelove RT @proud2bHKers: #1Jan #NewYearMarch #Hongkongprotest 1726 Wan Chai During the 2020 New Year rally, Police fired tear gas grenades to civi… 41 minutes ago

Ankit Sharma RT @IndoPac_Info: 1: #Hongkongers mark New Year with protest slogans & human chain Hongkongers chanted protest slogans during the 2020 Ne… 51 minutes ago

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ Tear gas fired during New Year's Day protest in Hong Kong https://t.co/7JL91Ot18z | @theage https://t.co/GuzHqLduae 1 hour ago

#1amtommy2626 RT @Hongkon84458416: A new year has just started, but to the people in Hong Kong, this is another page in their lives filled with helpless… 2 hours ago

Global Issues Web Tear gas fired during New Year's Day protest in Hong Kong https://t.co/DWooTwsS4H https://t.co/aKY6VnXcxf 2 hours ago

🇭🇰HongKongers 🇭🇰 #1Jan #NewYearMarch #Hongkongprotest 1726 Wan Chai During the 2020 New Year rally, Police fired tear gas grenades t… https://t.co/37B7CoJQ8y 2 hours ago

