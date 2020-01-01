Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Our future depends on it': Young Libs unveil climate change action plan

The Age Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The NSW Young Liberals have pleaded for the federal government to do more to combat the "extraordinary challenges presented by human induced climate change". And they have a blueprint ready.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change [Video]Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “everything humanly possible” must be done to fight climate change. Merkel admitted she would not “live long enough to witness the worst effects of global..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Angela Merkel Vows To Try And Fight Climate Change [Video]Angela Merkel Vows To Try And Fight Climate Change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “everything humanly possible” must be done to fight climate change. Merkel admitted she would not “live long enough to witness the worst effects of global..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney urges financial sector to act against climate change

The UN's incoming special envoy for climate change, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, is likening the climate crisis to a financial crisis — and says...
CBC.ca

Will The Exxon Ruling Impact Future Climate Cases?

As I explained last month in Exxon Knew. Did They, Though?, perceptions outside of an oil company are often at odds with what is happening inside the company. I...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •SifyReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.