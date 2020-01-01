Global  

At least five shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year’s Day

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — News reports say at least five people were injured, some seriously, after being shot inside a bar early New Year’s Day. Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department told local news stations Wednesday that the shooting happened at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntingdon. According to WOWK-TV, […]
 New laws are taking effect across the country on New Year's Day.

