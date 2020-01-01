At least five shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year’s Day

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — News reports say at least five people were injured, some seriously, after being shot inside a bar early New Year’s Day. Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department told local news stations Wednesday that the shooting happened at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntingdon. According to WOWK-TV, […] 👓 View full article

