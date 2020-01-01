Pope Francis apologizes after smacking women’s hand
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () ROME -Pope Francis was making his way through a New Year’s Eve crowd in St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday, smiling and clutching hands with well-wishers. But then, just as Francis was turning away, a woman caught him by surprise – and got a glimpse of an aggravated pope. The woman grabbed Francis’s right hand and […]
Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...
