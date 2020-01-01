Pope Francis apologizes after smacking women’s hand

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

ROME -Pope Francis was making his way through a New Year’s Eve crowd in St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday, smiling and clutching hands with well-wishers. But then, just as Francis was turning away, a woman caught him by surprise – and got a glimpse of an aggravated pope. The woman grabbed Francis’s right hand and […] 👓 View full article

