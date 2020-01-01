Global  

Pope Francis apologizes after smacking women’s hand

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
ROME -Pope Francis was making his way through a New Year’s Eve crowd in St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday, smiling and clutching hands with well-wishers. But then, just as Francis was turning away, a woman caught him by surprise – and got a glimpse of an aggravated pope. The woman grabbed Francis’s right hand and […]
Credit: Wochit News
News video: Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City 00:32

 Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...

Watch: Pope Francis Reacts To Woman Sharply Yanking Him Toward Her [Video]Watch: Pope Francis Reacts To Woman Sharply Yanking Him Toward Her

Pope Francis was sharply yanked by a woman toward her.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:38Published

WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the his hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp

A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter's Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily Caller•FOXNews.com•MENAFN.com•TMZ.com

Pope loses cool with over-eager pilgrim and slaps her hand in St Peter's Square

Pope loses cool with over-eager pilgrim and slaps her hand in St Peter's SquarePope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in the crowd after she grabbed his hand as he walked past.
Daily Record


