Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pope says sorry for losing patience with well-wisher who yanked his arm

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis has apologized a day after hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her while he was taking a stroll in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City in Rome.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand 00:37

 Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was walking in the square on Tuesday night to admire the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope apologizes for "bad example" of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged him

Pope Francis apologized on Wednesday for having angrily slapped a woman's arm when she had grabbed hold of his hand and yanked him towards her, saying he had...
Reuters

Watch: Pope Francis swats hand of woman tugging his arm

Pope Francis confesses to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican's Nativity scene.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobertMEdwards3

Robert M. Edwards RT @Daisykona2: If the pope said sorry, it sure doesn't reflect in his quoted comments here🤥Pope says sorry for losing patience with well-w… 9 minutes ago

GodlessRobot

robot & bob 🤖 Pope says sorry for losing patience with well-wisher who yanked his arm 🤖 https://t.co/XVfb9i12YK 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.