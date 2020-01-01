Pope says sorry for losing patience with well-wisher who yanked his arm
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Pope Francis has apologized a day after hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her while he was taking a stroll in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City in Rome.
