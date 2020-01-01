Global  

Big crowd gathers in Hong Kong for 1st protest rally of 2020

Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Big crowd gathers in Hong Kong for 1st protest rally of 2020HONG KONG (AP) — A huge crowd gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for an annual New Year’s Day protest march as the monthslong pro-democracy movement extends into 2020. The massive rally followed overnight clashes between police and protesters on New Year’s Eve in a densely populated shopping district. Police also used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons to break up groups of demonstrators who blocked traffic and lit fires in the street in the working class district of Mong Kok. Hong Kong toned down its New Year’s celebrations amid the protests that began in June...
Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt [Video]Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police..

Ahead of election, Taiwan president calls China 'biggest threat' [Video]Ahead of election, Taiwan president calls China 'biggest threat'

Taiwan's leader warns China is the biggest threat to its wellbeing, pointing to the events in Hong Kong to bolster her re-election bid.

Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day

A holiday tradition in Hong Kong — a pro-democracy rally — could inject new momentum into the protest movement after weeks of calm.
Exclusive: Hong Kongers support protester demands; minority wants independence from China - Reuters poll

Hong Kong's protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents polled in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute,...
