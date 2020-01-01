Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise. Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. The former Carolina Panthers coach quickly emerged as the Redskins’ top […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach 01:09

 Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach. The Washington Redskins are expected to hire the former Carolina Panthers head coach. on the same day that the team moved on from their longtime general manager and team president. As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been...

Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Redskins to hire Rivera; fire Allen

The Redskins plan to hire Ron Rivera as coach, sources told ESPN -- on the same day they fired president Bruce Allen.
ESPN Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesDaily StarUSATODAY.comFOX Sports

Sources: Rivera is primary candidate for Redskins

Ron Rivera, who was fired after leading Carolina to three NFC South titles and a Super Bowl appearance in nine seasons, is believed to be a primary candidate for...
ESPN Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YaaaBoooy93

ABEL 🇲🇽 RT @NFL: Redskins hire head coach Ron Rivera. https://t.co/d9VtT5pbry 2 minutes ago

DaGreatTaco

The Don RT @kevinsheehanDC: New yr, new decade, new outlook? Bruce is gone-✔️ Rivera is a good coach/leader-✔️ He'll hire a good staff- ✔️ 2nd pi… 5 minutes ago

NoahBrasos

BEARS ELIMINATED AND I HATE IT💪🐻⬇️😤🇵🇷♓ Great hire! Congrats to coach Chico Rivera Redskins are going to be a dangerous team in that weak***division this… https://t.co/wEaCexSfnv 5 minutes ago

OutcastNine

OutcastNine aka 🦄🦄🦄 RT @AP_NFL: Washington Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach. by @swhyno https://t.co/GF6we9APVa 7 minutes ago

libra2libra

Bardi2020💎💎💎 RT @AroundTheNFL: Redskins to hire Jack Del Rio as new defensive coordinator, will interview Kevin O'Connell for OC job https://t.co/ySAHf2… 15 minutes ago

HabBradley

Sir. Bradley Richard RT @Reuters: Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC https://t.co/PKVg3cHdA7 https://t.co/SnnFuSDlly 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.