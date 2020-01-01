Global  

Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Weed dispensaries across Illinois opened their doors Wednesday morning to long lines of customers eager to purchase recreational marijuana.
News video: Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois

Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois 02:44

 CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on the historic event taking place in Illinois today: It's the first day of recreational marijuana sales. Long lines circle dispensaries as people wait to get marijuana either to smoke or in the form of edibles.

Illinois Governor Pardons More Than 11,000 Marijuana Convictions [Video]Illinois Governor Pardons More Than 11,000 Marijuana Convictions

The pardons for low-level marijuana convictions come as the state legalizes marijuana.

Pritzker Pardons More Than 11,000 Pot Convictions [Video]Pritzker Pardons More Than 11,000 Pot Convictions

Gov. JB Pritzker has pardoned more than 11,000 people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana cases, in the first step toward clearing the records of hundreds of thousands of low-level pot convictions, a..

Illinois governor pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions to ring in 2020

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker granted tens of thousands of pardons for people convicted of low-level marijuana-related offenses on Tuesday.
What you need to know about recreational marijuana in Illinois

In just five days, recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois. The new law takes effect Jan. 1, and Illinois will be the 11th state to allow it. So far...
