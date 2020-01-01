Global  

Hong Kong Police clash with protesters as thousands join New Year's Day rally

euronews Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Hong Kong Police clash with protesters as thousands join New Year's Day rally
News video: Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong 01:32

 Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year's Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year's Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Protesters gather to oppose India's controversial new Citizenship Act [Video]Protesters gather to oppose India's controversial new Citizenship Act

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to voice their opposition to the controversial new Citizenship Act in southern India, which will see citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published

Opera singer performs unofficial Hong Kong anthem to thousands of protesters [Video]Opera singer performs unofficial Hong Kong anthem to thousands of protesters

An opera singer performs the unofficial Hong Kong anthem to thousands of protesters in central Hong Kong on December 12. A 'United We Stand' rally took place in Hong Kong to mark 6 months since June..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published


Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with fresh protests

Protesters chanted "Liberate Hong Kong!" at midnight, and thousands joined a New Year's Day rally.
BBC News

Hong Kong protesters vow to 'keep fighting' in New Year's Day march

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day, demanding concessions from the city’s embattled government as...
France 24


