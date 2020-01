No. 13 San Diego State vs. Fresno State, 3 p.m. No. 24 Wichita State vs. East Carolina, 3 p.m. Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Michigan vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Minnesota vs. Auburn, 1 p.m. Most Read StoriesGusty winds could postpone New Year's Eve fireworks in Seattle, decision to be made […]



Recent related videos from verified sources George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death. Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home on Wednesday, Dec. 25. She was 55. Lawyer John Reid confirmed Panayiotou's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55Published 5 days ago UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns The package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) expects returned packages to hit a record high. As more consumers shopped online this holiday season, they expect returns to be at their.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wednesday's Time Schedule Wednesday's Time Schedule

FOX Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this