Pope Francis Apologizes After Slapping Away a Clinging Pilgrim

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
As the pontiff greeted members of the public on New Year’s Eve, one woman grabbed his hand with both of hers. A video of the incident was shared widely online.
Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37

WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pulling The Pope

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the Pope's hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12


Pope Francis slaps pilgrim's hand after she yanks his arm

Pope Francis showed his displeasure towards a visitor in St Peter's Square on New Year's Eve.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters•Deutsche Welle•Daily Record

