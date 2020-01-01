Jahanbakhsh nets overhead kick as Brighton holds Chelsea 1-1

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s acrobatic overhead kick gave Brighton a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on New Year’s Day. The Iran striker’s bicycle kick in the 84th minute punished Frank Lampard’s wasteful Chelsea, which relied on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s late save against Neal Maupay to avoid losing. Jahanbakhsh started 2020 […]

