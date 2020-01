Les RT @Fight4HongKong: #NewYear in Hong Kong— Two foreigners ran and hid inside a refrigerator in a convenience store, as they escaped in pan… 19 seconds ago Marc Goddu RT @ajplus: As the rest of the world celebrated the start of the new decade, police in Hong Kong fired tear gas at protesters just minutes… 23 seconds ago Kaya_autumn RT @hkw8964: @nytimes Minutes into the #NewYear2020, the #HKPoliceTerrorists have already fired the 1st rounds of tear gas into crowds of p… 2 minutes ago moonwalker RT @ajplus: Thousands in Hong Kong launched 2020 with a protest on #NewYearsDay. Police fired water cannons and tear gas. Protesters’ 5 de… 3 minutes ago Cavin Shakesheave RT @Reuters: A New Year’s Day march drew thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. More here: https://t.co/RMSHykGJtk https://t… 3 minutes ago MO RT @FreedomHKG: An elderly protester suffered from the tear gas suddenly fired by the Hong Kong police in Wanchai at ard 17:30 on 1/1/2020.… 4 minutes ago IOL News Tear gas fired during Hong Kong New Year's protests https://t.co/jV0xbDr0kE 5 minutes ago