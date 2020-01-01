Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone wishes fans 'Happy New Year' in the quirkiest way by taking a trip down memory lane

DNA Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo of herself to wish fans 'Happy New Year'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2020 on an inspirational note

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2020 on an inspirational note 00:52

 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the movie "Zero" wished his fans Happy New Year with an inspirational note on social media.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire [Video]Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire

A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in a home in Derbyshire. Derbyshire Constabulary were called to a house on New Zealand Lane in the village of Duffield at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Deepika Padukone welcomes New Year in Punjabi style [Video]Deepika Padukone welcomes New Year in Punjabi style

Actress Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie "Chhapaak" and, amidst the movie's hectic promotion, she took out time to dance her heart out along with co-star Vikrant..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

See Photos: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Jwala Gutta wish fans a 'Happy New Year'

*New Delhi:* India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa took to social media site Instagram to extended their warm wishes to all their fans online as...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MediaiteSify

Matt Bomer Shares Rare Photo with Husband Simon Halls & Three Sons!

Matt Bomer is wishing his fans a Happy New Year! The 42-year-old White Collar actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 1) to share a rare photo with husband...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dna

DNA Deepika Padukone wishes fans 'Happy New Year' in the quirkiest way by taking a trip down memory lane… https://t.co/KgngyB838f 40 minutes ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble #DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh wish their fans a #MerryChristmas with loved up pictures @deepikapadukone… https://t.co/SG04sIuCFd 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.