orangeandbrownguy RT @AP_Top25: Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016 https://t.co/3xLJb0XdfS 2 days ago

AP Top 25 Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016 https://t.co/3xLJb0XdfS 2 days ago

🖕🏾 RT @6News: Tennessee carries a five-game winning streak into its first postseason game in three years https://t.co/1lgAgTXEA2 3 days ago

WATE 6 On Your Side Tennessee carries a five-game winning streak into its first postseason game in three years https://t.co/1lgAgTXEA2 3 days ago

Latest Commentary Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016 - https://t.co/fee7Ny8fIk #LatestComments https://t.co/Cg2i1HUyho 4 days ago

News Zero Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016 4 days ago

Distinct Athlete Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016 https://t.co/kdAFd3nqNF 4 days ago