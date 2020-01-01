Jones, Gilman forego final years at Notre Dame for NFL draft
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) (AP) — Running back Tony Jones Jr. became the second player for No. 14 Notre Dame to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Jones made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. On Monday, senior safety Alohi Gilman declared for the draft, which is April 23-25. The announcements […]
