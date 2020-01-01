Global  

Protesters end siege of U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Hindu Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
We scored a huge win: we arrived at the U.S. Embassy, which no one had done before, said spokesperson of a Shia militia
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege [Video]Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege

Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has..

WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed [Video]WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed

Protesters in Iraq attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires and breaking windows. A U.S. official told CBS News that protesters scaled a wall and got into a reception area outside..

U.S. troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq

U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday as Iran-backed militiamen and other protesters gathered outside the American Embassy in Baghdad for a second day set fire...
Protesters Set Fire to US Embassy in Baghdad

(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) BAGHDAD - Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main...
DougWilliams88

Doug Williams RT @washingtonpost: Protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, trapping diplomats and setting the stage for a long siege https://t.co/cjBP9v… 2 minutes ago

calilovenorcal

Left Coast Bias RT @BillyBaldwin: Nothing like ending the year with the US embassy in Iraq under siege as 1000’s of protesters chant… “Death to America!!”… 4 minutes ago

marine84003

OPFOR🇺🇸 "Iran-backed militiamen withdraw from siege of US Embassy in Baghdad as more American troops deployed" Tear gas? I'… https://t.co/AAuqXW0P2k 11 minutes ago

newshound_bot

Newshound CNN - News Alert: Iraq protesters withdraw A two-day siege at the US Embassy in Baghdad breaks up as militia orders… https://t.co/3zwynFDFw6 17 minutes ago

utternik

Utternik Find out what people think about this Story - Protesters end siege of U.S. Embassy in Baghdad… https://t.co/PbELq3gdaR 19 minutes ago

BellasMom16

🇺🇸BellasMom✝️❤️🇺🇸💙🙏 Iran-backed militiamen withdraw from siege of US Embassy in Baghdad as more American troops deployed… https://t.co/l5Qoat7w2Z 34 minutes ago

bcompian

Brian Compian Iran-backed militiamen withdraw from siege of US Embassy in Baghdad as more American troops deployed… https://t.co/WM1KnRzIU2 44 minutes ago

