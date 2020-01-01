Global  

US embassy attack: Protesters withdraw after standoff in Iraq

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Protesters have left the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but the situation remains tense.
News video: U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes 00:43

 The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the gate denounced U.S. air strikes in Iraq.

Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege [Video]Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege

Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has..

U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In Baghdad [Video]U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In Baghdad

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

US embassy attack: Protesters withdraw after standoff

Protesters have begun to leave the US embassy in Baghdad, following a tense standoff.
BBC News

Iraq embassy attack: US deploys 750 troops to Middle-East, Trump warns Iran to 'pay big price'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): The United States has said that it was sending additional troops to the Middle East, after hundreds of protesters stormed its...
Sify

